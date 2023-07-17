Madhya Pradesh: CM Kicks Off School Chalen Hum Campaign 2023 From Shajapur

FPJ

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated School Chalen Hum Abhiyan 2023 in CM Rise School during a visit to Shajapur on Monday.

State’s first ever CM Rise School, constructed at a cost of Rs 24 crore in Gulana village of Moman Badodian tehsil was also inaugurated.

Addressing the event, CM said that CM Rise School aims to bring a radical change in school education. These schools are being opened to improve the quality of education and provide quality education to children from poor families. Currently, 300 CM Rise schools are under construction and in the coming time 9,000 schools are envisioned to be constructed in the state. CM urged representatives and citizens to revisit school they had studied in between July 17 and July 19 and contribute to its betterment.

CM also administered an oath to make state educated and ensure that no child was deprived basic education. CM Shivraj announced to rename Gulanaas “Golana” and declare it as Nagar Panchayat rather Gram Panchayat. CM also said that 132 KV power sub-station would be set up in Golana. CM Rise School of Golana would be known as Baba Saheb Ambedkar School. Baba Saheb's statue would also be installed in the school. Mahishasur Mardini temple and Mankameshwar temple in Kumaria Khas would be renovated. A large number of schoolchildren also attended the event. CM also wished students for their bright future.

Announcements made by CM related to regional development

The newly-inaugurated CM Rise School will be named after Dr Baba sahib Ambedkar. A statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar will be installed in the campus. Village Gulana will be re-named as Golana. Gram Panchayat Gulana will be made Nagar Panchayat. 132 KV capacity power sub-station will be started. Bypass construction will be approved. Funds will be sanctioned for the development of the local Mahishasur Mardini temple. The restoration plan for Mankameshwar temple will also be implemented. Funds will be sanctioned for the development of the temple at Khanderia.

