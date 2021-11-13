Madhya Pradesh: CM has assured to provide funds to repair roads damaged while laying sewerage lines

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has assured of making available adequate funds for the reconstruction of the roads of the city which have either been damaged due to laying down new sewerage lines in the city or due to heavy rains.

Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap said so while performing bhoomi pujan of the construction of the four lane road between Kasturba Nagar Rotary garden and Sailana road four-lane at the cost of Rs 34 lakh on Thursday.

He said that the work of reconstruction of the roads which were damaged due to sewerage line or heavy rains has begun in the city.

He said that during CM Chouhan visit in February 2021 a five-year plan for laying roads at the cost of Rs 120 crore was presented and now chief minister Chouhan has assured of the same.

He said that due to new sewerage line, city drains will become dry and will help in overcoming spread of diseases. He said that in the present drains only rainy water will now flow. BJP leaders Arun Rao, Pappu Purohit also spoke on this occasion. Manoj Sharma conducted the programme while Narayan Sankhla gave vote of thanks.

ALSO READ Khargone: Mentally unstable Madhya Pradeh man who crossed into Pakistan to return home

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 12:53 AM IST