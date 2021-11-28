Madhya Pradesh: CM fetes kin of the martyr Tantya Bhil

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Tantya Bhil Gaurav Yatra was inaugurated by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Baroda Ahir village in Khandwa district- the birth place of Tantya Bhil- on Saturday.

CM Chouhan reached Tantya Mama Memorial site and performed soil worship and filled the soil in a urn for the Gaurav Yatra. He also planted Amla sapling at the memorial site.

He declared that the martyrdom day of Tantya Bhil will be celebrated by the state government as Gaurav Diwas. Chouhan said that Tantya Mama is venerable for the entire country. He said that Tantya Mama worked against exploitation and injustice of the British Rule. They looted money and food grains from the British and distributed it among the hungry and needy. We salute this revolutionary freedom fighter.

Chief Minister welcomed and felicitated kin of the martyr Sonibai Jaising, Vasudev Sirsate and Hemraj Sirsate, descendants of Tantya Mama with bouquets.

At the launch of Gaurav Yatra, Chief Minister Chouhan announced that a huge statue of Tantya Mama would be established there after developing Patalpani as Navteerth. He said that a proposal would be sent to the Central Government to rename Patalpani Railway Station as Tantya Bhil Railway Station.

He also announced that a campaign will be launched to improve the standard of living of the members of tribal communities in MP.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has appealed everyone to come to Patalpani on the concluding day of Gaurav Yatra at Patalpani on December 4 and pay homage to Tantya Mama.

State forest minister Dr Kunwar Vijay Shah, MP Dnyaneshwar Patil, BD Sharma, Pandhana MLA Ram Dangore, Khandwa MLA Devendra Verma, Mandhata MLA Narayan Patel, Indore Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, collector Anay Dwivedi, superintendent of police and other public representatives and officials were present.

‘Housing for all, 1 lakh jobs, loans and water’

CM in Baroda Ahir declared that all the eligible families of the state who do not have land to live will be given a plot to build a house. Assistance will be given for developing the plots. Soon 1 lakh government jobs and backlog vacancies will be filled, he added. The government will provide cheap loans to the groups working under the Aajeevika Mission, he declared. Tap Water will be supplied to every house. The aim of the Madhya Pradesh government is to change the lives of the poor by campaigning against exploitation and injustice, he added.

