Madhya Pradesh: CM consoles the family members of the deceased in Sardarpur

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Ralamandal village in Dhar district on Thursday and expressed condolences on the death of four farmers in the accident on April 10 and consoled the family.

CM Chouhan also provided financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. He also ensured employment arrangements for the women of the deceased's family and toddler will be given benefits under the Mukhyamantri Bal Ashirwad Yojana.

Minister of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, former minister Ranjana Baghel, MLA Neena Verma, former MP Savitri Thakur, collector Priyank Mishra other administrative officials accompanied him.

Four farmers were killed, and one was injured after a speeding vehicle hit them on National Highway 59 on April 10. The mishap took place when they were gathering the spilt wheat from the road. A speeding vehicle hit them. Four people died and one sustained injury in the accident. Those who died were identified as Munna Lal (47), his son Navdeep (29), the driver of the tractor Luv Kush (28) and one Himmat. The injured has been identified as Sandeep (26), undergoing treatment at Indore Hospital.

