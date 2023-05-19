Madhya Pradesh: CM announces stadium in Pipalrawan

FP Photo

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday visited Sonkatch assembly constituency in Dewas district and had interaction with the villagers there.

CM Chouhan also interacted with the women under the Ladli Behna Scheme. Municipal council president Kavita Devnarayan Sharma met the Chief Minister and apprised him about his tenure of eight months in Municipal Council.

She also told about the upcoming work plan of the city council. Along with this, Chairman Sharma handed over the file of the work plan related to the development of the city to the Chief Minister.

In which the Chief Minister announced from the stage to make a mini sports stadium as a priority. He assured to complete the rest of the works as well. The same Sharma thanked the Chief Minister for announcing the sports stadium.