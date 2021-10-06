Madhya Pradesh: Classes offline, exams online as Department of Higher Education in slumber over Covid-19

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While classes in colleges and university are being conducted in offline mode for past 20 days, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is still conducting exams in online mode, thanks to Department of Higher Education (DHE) which has not sent revised exam guidelines to university despite steep drop in Covid-19 graph in the state.

BA, BCom, BVoc, BJ, BSW etc special exams in online open book mode are commencing on Thursday.

Similar to previous examinations held in last one year, these special exams will also be conducted through open book system.

The university will upload question papers on its website and students will have facility to write exams while being at home.

They will have to submit answer books within five days evaluation centre.

Following surge in Covid-19 cases last year, Department of Higher Education (DHE) had allowed open book exam in online mode.

In this mode of exam, the pass percentage stood above 95.

In offline exam, the pass percentage would hardly cross 60 percent mark. Taking a note of this, the DHE revised guidelines in January discontinuing online open book exams from April as Covid-19 cases had come down.

The DHE, however, later had to go back to online open book exam system again following second wave of coronavirus infection.

The cases fell down below 500 in the state in July prompting DHE to issue guidelines for reopening of college campus.

However, DHE reportedly forget to issue revised guidelines for mode of exams.

Examination controller Prof Ashesh Tiwari said that DHE had directed all universities in the state for online open book exams during the second wave of Covid-19. “Revised guidelines have not been received from DHE so far. So, we are sticking to the last circular of DHE,” he added.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 12:16 AM IST