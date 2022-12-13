Madhya Pradesh: Class X student commits suicide in Barwani, reason yet to ascertain

FP Photo

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old class 10th student studying at the private school here in Barwani allegedly committed suicide in his classroom.

Hostel employees who found him hanging by the neck in his classroom took him to the nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, informed Kotwali police station in-charge Vikas Kapish.

Kapish added that half-yearly exams of the students are going on. Police registered a case into the matter and began an investigation considering all possibilities.

Officer added that they handed over the body to the kin. Along with this, police recorded statements from the school management and the family members.

Meanwhile, when contacted Govind Bhayal, a school principal consoles the death of the child saying that the deceased was good in his study as well as well-mannered and why he took such an extreme step is not ascertained yet.

