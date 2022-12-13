e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Class X student commits suicide in Barwani, reason yet to ascertain

Madhya Pradesh: Class X student commits suicide in Barwani, reason yet to ascertain

Hostel employees who found him hanging by the neck in his classroom took him to the nearby hospital

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old class 10th student studying at the private school here in Barwani allegedly committed suicide in his classroom.

Hostel employees who found him hanging by the neck in his classroom took him to the nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, informed Kotwali police station in-charge Vikas Kapish.

Kapish added that half-yearly exams of the students are going on. Police registered a case into the matter and began an investigation considering all possibilities.

Officer added that they handed over the body to the kin. Along with this, police recorded statements from the school management and the family members.

Meanwhile, when contacted Govind Bhayal, a school principal consoles the death of the child saying that the deceased was good in his study as well as well-mannered and why he took such an extreme step is not ascertained yet.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 1800 students undergo hemoglobin test at health camp in Barwani
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Class X student commits suicide in Barwani, reason yet to ascertain

Madhya Pradesh: Class X student commits suicide in Barwani, reason yet to ascertain

Indore Sports Update: Emerald, Modern, Birla and Doon school starts campaign with wins

Indore Sports Update: Emerald, Modern, Birla and Doon school starts campaign with wins

Indore: Marathon treatment saves bee-stung man

Indore: Marathon treatment saves bee-stung man

Indore: Stealing goods to splurge money on girlfriends, addiction 

Indore: Stealing goods to splurge money on girlfriends, addiction 

Indore Sports Update: IPS hoists new flag of success

Indore Sports Update: IPS hoists new flag of success