Madhya Pradesh: Class VII girl abducted from Pithampur, body recovered 40 km away in Mangliya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The minor girl’s body which was found in Mangliya on Saturday was identified as that of a 13-year-old Class VII student who lived in Pithampur, around 40 km away from where the body was found, police said on Sunday.

Police suspect that the girl was abducted and then murdered. They are awaiting the postmortem report to find out whether she had been raped before being killed.

CASE OF ABDUCTION REGISTERED

Police said the girl had left her home in Pithampur on Wednesday, March 22, telling her parents that she was going to her coaching class. When she did not return home till evening her family members started searching for her. After searching for her everywhere including her relatives’ homes, the family members reached the Bagdun police station (Pithampur) and lodged an FIR the next day. The police registered a case of abduction against an unidentified person/persons.

BODY FOUND IN ISOLATED PLACE WITH INJURY MARKS

Her body was found on Saturday, March 25, in Mangliya, which falls under Kshipra police station.

Kshipra police station in-charge Girijashankar Mahobia said that the body was recovered from an isolated place near the Toll Plaza. Injury marks were found on her head and neck. A liquor bottle and some snacks were also found near the body so it is believed that the accused killed the girl after consuming liquor. Police believe that the number of killers should be more than one.

TI Mahobia further said that we circulated the girl’s photos at various police stations on Saturday in a bid to identify her. On Sunday, the girl's parents reached Kshipra and they identified the girl as their daughter. After the autopsy, the body was handed over to the parents.

POLICE GOING THROUGH CCTV FOOTAGE

A police team reached Pithampur for the investigation of the case. CCTVs installed at many places were examined to know about the abductors and killers of the girl.

The entire route is closely monitored by the police and the CCTVs installed at the toll plazas are also being checked by the police.