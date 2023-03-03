Madhya Pradesh: Class 12 student writes exam to honour departed father, then rushes straight to perform last rites in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The City witnessed a heart-wrenching incident as a Class 12 student decided to appear in the board examination just after his father's death. When the whole family was immersed in mourning for Jagdish Solanki, who died due to cardiac arrest, his son Devendra Solanki took this decision to fulfil his father's dream.

Jagdish Solanki was working in the municipality as an assistant in charge. Besides his wife, he has four daughters and a son. All daughters are married, while son Devendra is a student at Mount Higher Secondary School. When Devendra was preparing for his Hindi examination on Wednesday night, his father's health started deteriorating and he collapsed on the floor in front of Devendra's eyes. The family members took him to the hospital, but the doctors declared him brought dead.

On Thursday Devendra, attended the examination and then performed the last rites of his father. Devendra said that he wrote the examination with a heavy heart, just for his father as he wanted Devendra to pass with excellent marks and make a career in the Army or civil services. He also encouraged others by saying that no matter what, face the problem with a strong will.

Friends never left Devendra's side

Friend Aman Panchal said that Devendra called him at midnight and informed him about the misfortune. After this, a group of friends took him to school and accompanied him till the last ritual gets over.

Examination centre shows leniency

BCM School examination centre president Sunil Patel said that Devendra is a student of Mathematics and we appreciate his decision of attending the examination. They allowed Devendra to leave early as a humane gesture as the Board of Secondary Education allows the centre to leave the students after two hours of examination. The centre was informed by the cops about the incident.