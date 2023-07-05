 Madhya Pradesh: Class 12 Student Kills Self
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 11:53 PM IST
Representative Image

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): A class 12 student from Patel Falia of Jharadabar village in Meghnagar tehsil of Jhabua district committed suicide by hanging herself late on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Kiran (17), daughter of Metsingh Bhuria. At the time when she took the extreme step, her parents had gone to Gujarat for work, while only two of her brothers and a sister were at home. As per preliminary investigation it was revealed that the girl committed suicide between 12 midnight and 7 am, informed Rambhapur police outpost in-charge Lalsingh Choudhary.

Choudhary informed that Kiran made a noose with her dupatta and climbed up with the help of a chair and hanged herself. Her siblings present in the house came to know about the incident in the morning. On which they informed their parents.

After getting information from family members, police officers from Rambhapur police post reached the spot and prepared a panchnama after inspecting the spot.

On Wednesday afternoon, in the presence of family members, PM of the deceased was done at Meghnagar Government Hospital. Police will register a case on Thursday as well as record the statement of the victim’s family members.

