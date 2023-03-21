Madhya Pradesh: Clash erupted between BJP leaders over minor scratch on car in Mandsaur

Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A fight over some minor scratches on a car erupted between two BJP leaders in Mandsaur on Tuesday and soon turned into a brawl. A case has been registered.

As per details, the incident happened on Tuesday, when district vice president (Mahila Morcha) Ranu Bhavsar (a resident of Jiwaganj) and Mandal vice president Vandana Bhavsar arrived at the workshop at the car showroom located beneath Shivna Bridge. Ranu lost her cool following a minor scratch on her car which led to a brawl on the road. Vandana suffered grave injuries on her face and was transported to a district hospital.

Ranu, in her police complaint, accused Vandana’s brother Suni Bhavsar of scratching on her car and thrashing her upon asking to repair a dent on a car and give life-threatening warning. On her complaint, a case has been registered against Vandana and Sunil for thrashing.

On the other hand, Sunil also lodged a complaint accusing Ranu and his brother Sani of thrashing her sister Vandana. Similarly, a case has been registered against them as well. Further probe is underway.

Read Also MP: Farmers in peril in Mandsaur district due to unseasonal rain