Madhya Pradesh: Civic by-polls in Khetia, Mandleshwar held peacefully

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Voting for the by-polls for Ward No 11 of Khetia municipal council took place here on Sunday.

According to information, out of total 859 voters, 633 voters -g 333 men and 300 women exercised their franchise and the total voting percentage stands at around 73.69 per cent.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of sitting BJP councillor Zubair Mansoori here. Congress candidate Hamidabi Bagwan and the BJPís Gani Razzaq Khatik are involved in a direct contest. Both the party leaders are confident of victory when the results would be declared on March 9.

Block Congress president Santosh Patel says there is resentment among the general public against the government, and there is a lot of enthusiasm about the Congress councillor. On the other hand, BJP mandal president Kamlesh Rajput believes that this is a party bastion and he is pretty sure of his party's candidate's victory.

82.60% voting in Mandleshwar

MANDLESHWAR: Voting for by-polls in two municipal council wards at Mandleshwar took place on Sunday in a peaceful manner, informed SDM and returning officer, Divya Patel.

Patel said that the polling for two wards started at the scheduled time of 7 am. Ward 10 of Mandleshwar had a total of 478 voters and 413 of them - 216 males and 197 females cast their votes. The voting percentage comes to 86.40 per cent.

Similarly, in Ward No 12, out of 493 voters, 389 voters - 191 males and 198 females cast their votes and the total voter turnout was 78.90 per cent.

Overall, 82.60 per cent voting was recorded in the by-elections of two wards. The counting of votes will be done on March 9.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 10:58 PM IST