Madhya Pradesh Civic by-polls: Clean sweep for BJP in Barwani district; Congress, BJP win one seat each in Mandleshwar

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party candidates emerged victorious on all seven seats in the by election for the post of councillors of the urban bodies in Barwani district.

Voting for six seats, including three in Sendhwa, one in Barwani, one in Ajad and one in Khetia council was held on March 6, while BJP candidate Manisha Radheyshyam Jagtap from Ward No 13 in Sendhwa was declared the winner after the Congress candidate withdrew his nomination ahead of polling.

Voting for the remaining three seats in Sendhwa municipality was held peacefully. BJP candidate Sachin Sharma defeated Congress partyís Amit Gurjar by 103 votes in Ward No 20. Similarly in Ward No 9 and Ward No 23, BJP candidate Sonika Yogesh Soni defeated Congress candidate Suman Arshe by 260 votes and BJP candidate Gopal Bhanware defeated Vimal Solanki by massive 639 votes.

In the by election for Ward No-13 of Barwani Municipality Sanjay Gupta of BJP emerged victorious by 148 votes against Congress candidate Raju Gole.

Similarly, in Ward No 11 of Khetia, BJP candidate Gani Razzaq defeated Congress candidate Hamida B Bagwan by 141 votes and in Anjad, BJP candidate Basanti Kushwaha defeated Congress candidate Suraj Bagh Singh Mandloi by 59 votes.

After the victory, BJP's Vikas Arya and former district president S Veera Swami and municipal president Basanti Bai Yadav called it the result of the hard work of the BJP workers and the development work done by the municipality in the district. BJP leaders claimed that they expected the results.

Notably, by-polls were necessitated in the seven wards of different local bodies after the demise of sitting councillors due to different reasons.

Cong, BJP win one seat each in Mandleshwar

Mandleshwar: Both Congress and BJP secured victory on one seat in the by-polls held in two wards in Mandleshwar municipal council.

As per the results announced by the SDM and returning officer, Divya Patel, in Ward No 10 which was reserved for a female candidate belonging to the other backward caste, Congress candidate Nafisa Riyaz Qureshi defeated her rival BJP candidate Bharati Lalit Patidar by 57 votes. In Ward No 12, which is reserved for the scheduled caste male candidate, BJPís Ganesh Goyal defeated Jitendra Vasurey of Congress by 73 votes.

After the announcement of the results, both party workers celebrated their candidate's victory. When it comes to NOTA, as many as 10 voters from Ward No 10 and four voters from Ward No 4 preferred to press NOTA.

BJP wins in Manawar

Manawar: In Manawar, BJP candidate Sachin Kushwah defeated Congress candidate Mukesh Patidar by 250 votes, informed returning officer Shivangi Joshi.

Joshi informed that a total of 1436 voters cast their votes during voting on March 6. Out of this, Sachin Kushwah got 841 votes, while Patidar got 591 votes. Four voters cast their votes in favour of NOTA.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 11:56 PM IST