Madhya Pradesh: Civic body to conduct fire safety audit of private hospitals

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In wake of a recent fire tragedy at a government hospital in Bhopal, the Municipal Corporation will conduct fire safety audit of all private hospitals to prevent such incidents in future. The civic body has issued notices to private medical facilities mandating them to install firefighting equipment and procure fire NOC certificates. The administration woke up after local dailies – following the fire at Government Kamla Nehru Children’s hospital in Bhopal - reported that several private hospitals in the town were running without fire NOCs.

Chief Municipal Health Officer Dr Rajesh Sisodia said that notices have already been served to all after receiving orders from the senior office. The licenses and registration of hospitals lacking fire NOC will be terminated.

District collector Parveen Singh has ordered the municipal body fire department in-charge engineer Vishal Mohe to conduct an audit of all private hospitals. The collector also directed to issue notices to the private medical facilities on the basis of the report of fire audit conducted by the civic body a few months ago. The notice will be issued to private hospitals for installation of fire safety equipment and other safety measures. They will also be asked to procure manual and final NOCs.

Warning the private hospital operators, the health department has said that the hospital license will be cancelled if they fail to comply with the rule and install the fire safety equipment within a month.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 01:04 AM IST