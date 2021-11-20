Madhya Pradesh: Civic body launches tollfree helpline number to register complaint

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The local civic body has launched a toll free helpline number for the redressal of grievances and complaints. The phone number 882769516 was issued in the presence of municipality president Ritesh Davar, here on Friday.

A grieved person can call up on the given number and register their grievance pertaining to cleanliness, water supply, street lights and among others issues. The civic authorities have assured to address the grievance promptly. Calls on the toll free number can be made between 10 am and 6 pm.

Municipality CMO Amardas Senani, sanitation in charge Shakeel Mansuri, employee Sunil Kapadiya, BJP general secretary Giriraj Modi and others were present on the occasion.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 01:22 AM IST