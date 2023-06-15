 Madhya Pradesh: Civic Authorities Failure Pollutes Mahi In Sardarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Civic Authorities Failure Pollutes Mahi In Sardarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Civic Authorities Failure Pollutes Mahi In Sardarpur

It is known as one of the sacred rivers of the country. It is called Mahi Mata in Sardarpur.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 09:17 PM IST
article-image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Mahi river, the lifeline of Sardarpur town, is highly polluted. The riverbank has converted into a dump yard of biomedical waste and household waste.

Mahi originates from Minda village, around 18 kms from Sardarpur tehsil and after flowing through the Vagad region of Rajasthan enters Gujarat and flows into the Arabian Sea (Gulf of Khambhat).

It is known as one of the sacred rivers of the country. It is called Mahi Mata in Sardarpur. Besides, thousands of devotes from Nimar, Malwa and Rajasthan region throng and perform sacred rituals.

In absence of waste management, river turned into a dump yard with biomedical and household waste. Despite centre’s Swachcha Bharat mission, civic authorities have failed to keep the river pollution free.

Read Also
Indore: IDA Gives Pace To TPS 9 And 10 Development Work
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Two Minor Sisters Commit Suicide, Third Finds Their Bodies In Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Two Minor Sisters Commit Suicide, Third Finds Their Bodies In Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Rs 9.5 Lakh Stolen From Car In Badnawar

Madhya Pradesh: Rs 9.5 Lakh Stolen From Car In Badnawar

Madhya Pradesh: Manawar MLA Loses Cool As Farmers Remind Him Of His Promise

Madhya Pradesh: Manawar MLA Loses Cool As Farmers Remind Him Of His Promise

Madhya Pradesh: Power Distribution Capacity Of Shajapur To Increase By 40 MVA

Madhya Pradesh: Power Distribution Capacity Of Shajapur To Increase By 40 MVA

Madhya Pradesh: Males Pledge To Eradicate Crime Against Women In Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: Males Pledge To Eradicate Crime Against Women In Sendhwa