Madhya Pradesh: Civic Authorities Failure Pollutes Mahi In Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Mahi river, the lifeline of Sardarpur town, is highly polluted. The riverbank has converted into a dump yard of biomedical waste and household waste.

Mahi originates from Minda village, around 18 kms from Sardarpur tehsil and after flowing through the Vagad region of Rajasthan enters Gujarat and flows into the Arabian Sea (Gulf of Khambhat).

It is known as one of the sacred rivers of the country. It is called Mahi Mata in Sardarpur. Besides, thousands of devotes from Nimar, Malwa and Rajasthan region throng and perform sacred rituals.

In absence of waste management, river turned into a dump yard with biomedical and household waste. Despite centre’s Swachcha Bharat mission, civic authorities have failed to keep the river pollution free.

