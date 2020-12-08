Madhya Pradesh: City Youth Congress demands two night shelters for destitutes in Khachrod

Khachrod (Ujjain district): The City Youth Congress has demanded atleast two night shelters for the poor and destitute here. Its members submitted a memorandum to municipality engineer Malvi, which was addressed to chief municipal officer demanding to set up night shelters for the needy.

The memorandum submitted recently stated that there are more than 125 homeless and destitute people in Khachrod who are forced to sleep in open in bitter cold as they have no houses. “City Youth Congress has submitted a memorandum to build night shelters for them, so that they don’t have to sleep under the sky,” a YC leader said wishing anonymity.

Former corporator Narayan Mandavliya, local City Youth Congress president Shahrukh Khan, Bilal Khan, Dinesh Dhakad and other Congress workers were present at the time of submitting the memorandum.