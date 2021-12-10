Madhya Pradesh: City set to get slew of senior officers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the commissionarate system being implemented in Indore, the city is going a get a number of senior officials, which will ensure effective policing, feel officials.

As per the order, there will be eight SPs, while there are only three at present. There will be two DIGs, while only one is there at present. There will be ten ASPs, while at present there are only 3 ASPs . There will be 33 DSPs instead of 13.

The city will be divided into four zones and there will be 36 police stations.

The police stations which will come in Zone 1 are Malharganj, Sadar Bazar, Aerodrome, Azad Nagar, Tejaji Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Rau and Rajendra Nagar.

In Zone 2 there will be Pardeshipura, MIG, Vijay Nagar, Lasudiya, Khajrana, Kanadiya and Tilak Nagar .

In Zone 3, there will be Central Kotwali, MG Road, Tukoganj, Sanyogitaganj, Palasia, Chhoti Gwaltoli, Hira Nagar and Banganga

In Zone 4, Juni Indore, Raoji Bazar, Bhanwarkuan, Annapurna, Chandan Nagar, Dwarkapuri, Sarafa, Pandrinath and Chhatripura will be there.

What powers will the police have from now?

Police Act 1861

The administration of the police in the metropolitan area will be under the Commissioner of Police. The Commissioner of Police will be under the general control and supervision of the Director General of Police.

Prisoners Act 1900

Prisoners in jail can be released conditionally on parole and in emergency on the recommendation of the Parole Board.

Poison Act 1919

Poison or acid recovered on search of those possessing or selling illegal poison or acid can be confiscated.

Immoral Trade Act 1956

Action can be taken against prostitution and women pushed into this profession can be freed and sent to the protection home.

Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967

Organisations banned by the central government may be restricted in their activities in the metropolitan area to prevent illegal activities.

The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 (59 of 1988)

The parking or stopping places of vehicles can be fixed in coordination with the local authorities. Vehicle speed limits can be set. In the interest of public safety or for their convenience or having regard to the condition of any road or bridge, suitable traffic signs may be put up to determine the maximum speed of vehicles. In the interest of public safety or for their convenience or having regard to the condition of any road or bridge, the use of a particular category of vehicles or trailers may be restricted or conditionally permitted on a specified area or designated road. For this, suitable traffic signs will have to be installed so that these restricted or conditional permissions can come to the notice of the public.

Madhya Pradesh State Security Act 1990

Goons, gangsters and gangs of such criminal elements and habitual criminals can be externed.

Official Secrets Act 1923

Action can be taken on keeping government confidential documents and on activities done against this Act.

