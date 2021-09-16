Madhya Pradesh: City sees off and on showers, more rain predicted on September 16

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Intermittent rain lashed different parts of the city as the clouds played hide and seek on Wednesday. City recorded over 9.9 mm rainfall throughout the day with which total rainfall of the season reached 679.9 mm (26.76 inches) so far.

However, the monitoring centre of Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board recorded only 7.50 mm rainfall at Regal Square.

Officials of the regional meteorological department forecasted that city would witness a good spell of rainfall on September 16 but the intensity would be moderate to heavy.

“A well-marked low-pressure area lies over central parts of north Madhya Pradesh and its neighbourhood. It is very likely to move west northwestwards during the next 2 days and weaken thereafter. A cyclonic circulation lies over south Gujarat region and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric level. Under the influence of fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Gujarat state, West Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan during September 15 to 17,” met officials said.

The temperature also dropped in the city as it was recorded 28.6 degrees Celsius which was two degrees Celsius below the normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.6 degrees Celsius which was two degrees Celsius above the normal.

Yeshwant Sagar Lake filled to capacity

With continuous rainfall in the city for the last few days, Yeshwant Sagar Lake was filled to its capacity on Wednesday for the first time this season. The capacity of the lake is 19 feet and it was filled to its capacity. Pipliyapala Lake also filled to 21.6 feet which has the capacity of 22 feet.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 03:44 AM IST