Indore: City police make criminals sign bond of good conduct

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police, on Wednesday, started a drive against goons and history-sheeters in which the cops are calling criminals over to the police stations and advising them to stay away from criminal activities warning them at the same time that strict action would be taken against them if they did not pay heed.

The drive was started under the leadership of SP (East) Ashutosh Bagri. In the drive, the police are also making criminals sign forms stating that they would maintain good conduct.

In Wednesday’s drive, 17 criminals in the Hira Nagar police station area, 12 at Vijay Nagar, 12 at Pardeshipura, 9 at Khajrana, 10 at Tejaji Nagar, 7 at Tilak Nagar, 5 at Rau, 5 at Banganga, 5 at Lasudiya and other police stations were called and questioned about their daily schedule and such other things to ensure that the criminals were not involved in criminal activities.

The police gave them strict warnings to following the law and not indulge in any criminal activity. They also warned them that strict action would be taken against them if any complaint was registered at any police station against them.

At the Hira Nagar police station, TI Satish Patel made the criminals take an oath not get intoxicated and indulge in any crime. The same was done by other police officials at other police stations.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 09:45 AM IST