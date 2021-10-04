Madhya Pradesh: City Congress protests Priyanka’s arrest, demand dismissal of Yogi government

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): City Congress on Monday condemned arrest of All India Congress Committee general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and preventing her from visiting Lakhimpur.

City Congress president Mahendra Kataria said that city Congress demanded immediate dismissal of UP government after the Lakhimpur incident.

City Congress demonstrated and took out rally in protest against alleged mismanagement in Ratlam Municipal Corporation.

Giving this information, City Congress president Mahendra Kataria in a press release said that a protest rally of Congress workers commenced from Shaheed Chowk which reached Nagar Nigam premises where former Union Minister and MLA Kantilal Bhuria lashed out at alleged partiality by RMC in carrying out works.

He alleged that on the pretext of beautification, people were rendered unemployed. He demanded Patta and PM Awas Yojna benefit for the needy. A memorandum was also submitted to SDM Abhishek Gehlot, said City Congress president Mahendra Kataria. City Congress leaders and workers were present in the demonstration and participated in the rally, he added.

