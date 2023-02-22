Madhya Pradesh: Citizens hail New Excise Policy 2023-24 curbing liquor consumption 

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): On the second day of BJP-led Vikas Yatra led by local MLA Bahadur Singh Chouhan passed through ward no 3 and 4 of Mahidpur town of Ujjain district on Tuesday.

The procession which began at Ramleela Maidan, passed through Thakkar Bappa Path, Kesarpura, Azad Gali finally terminated at Joshi Colony where main event was held.

Chief guests distributed acceptance letters to eligible beneficiaries of various schemes of ruling government. Vikas Yatra (launched on birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas) aims at continuously fulfilling the goals of public welfare, presenting the development undertaken by government and informing citizens about schemes and development work of the government.

At the end of the event, citizens expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for implementing New Excise Policy 2023-24 (to run retail and wholesale liquor trade) which discourages liquor consumption.

An oath was administered to citizens against consumption of alcohol. Municipal president Nanibai Omprakash Mali and chief municipal officer Chandrashekhar Soni along with municipal councillors, MP’s representatives, municipal officers, employees, anganwadi workers were also present.

