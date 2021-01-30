Madhya Pradesh: Childline officials help reunite the 7-year-old boy with his parents in Barwani

Barwani: The officials of Childline have succeeded in reuniting a seven-year-old boy with his family on Friday.

The boy got lost in the haat bazaar after his grandfather who got fully intoxicated, forgot to take him back to Sawarda village from where they had come. The lost boy Rakesh was brought to the police station of Rajpur. As soon as the officials of Childline got the news about a lost child being brought to the police station by the Station Incharge of Rajpur police station Triveni Rajput, Project Coordinator of Childline Sanjay Arya and Ravindra Singh Rathod reached Rajpur police station immediately and took the boy in their custody. After enquiring they came to know how the child got lost in the haat bazaar.

Childline officials did successful counseling of the child and after searching his home called his parents and then handed over the child to them.

