Madhya Pradesh: Chhegao Makhan Janpad vice-president husband found dead under mysterious circumstances

Anandram was returning to Khandwa from his hometown of Barud (Bhojakhedi) on Thursday night, according to the information.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 03, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): On Friday, a body identified as the husband of Chhegao Makhan Janpad vice-president Chhegao Makhan Janpad was recovered from the Aabna river in Khandwa.

Anandram Patel, a Khandwa resident, was the husband of Chhegao Makhan Janpad vice-president Mandabai Patel and he was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

Meanwhile, farmers arriving at the vegetable market at 4 a.m. on Friday noticed a bike lying on the Abna River bridge on Indore road. Because the farmers were from the Barud area, they recognised Anandram's bike and called his family.

Anandram's body was discovered floating in the Abna river by relatives who arrived at the scene. The police were also notified, and they prepared a panchnama and sent the body to be postmortem.

According to Shivram Patidar, the in charge of the Padamnagar police station, there are no injuries on the body. Suicide, on the other hand, is a possibility. An investigation team is now waiting for the post-mortem report as it will help to ascertain the cause of death.

Anoop Patel, district president of the BJP Yuva Morcha, has demanded an immediate investigation into the matter. His family, on the other hand, claims that it is a murder case.

Madhya Pradesh: No clue about 2 missing girls even after 4 days in Khandwa
article-image

