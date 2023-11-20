Madhya Pradesh Chemists’ Association Demands Action Against Online Pharmacies

FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chemist Association president Gautam Chand Dhing, on Monday, alleged that online pharmacies and platforms were found to be selling drugs that are adulterated or spurious.

Addressing media persons after the conclusion of the general meeting and felicitation ceremony of the association’s district unit, he pointed out that the quality of medicines sold by e-pharmacy is doubtful.

This kind of sale could have serious implications for patients' health and lead to misuse and self-medication. The association has been fighting for the cause until a positive decision is taken.

The association urged the state governments as well as the Central government to address the problem soon.

He said that the issue would be raised in the All India Chemists Association Conference to be held next month. He also urged consumers to be cautious when purchasing medicines from e-pharmacies.

Dhing said that across the country, certain websites and e-pharmacies were selling medicines. The government had not evolved a mechanism to regulate or approve such facilities. There were no checks on the quality of medicines sold. Such a sale was illegal and dangerous and could wreak havoc on people’s lives. In the era of competition and technological revolution, every chemist should be updated, he urged.

MPCDA secretary Rajiv Kumar Singhal, organisation secretary Manoj Agnani, divisional vice president Rajkumar Jain, and district president Ravindra Jain were also present.