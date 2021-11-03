Madhya Pradesh: Cheer in beauty industry as women prepare to deck up on Roop Chaudas

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the hit of Covid-19 on festive celebrations last year, this year, the celebrations are extravagant in Indore. In this busy schedule, women are left with no time to focus on their beauty, but Roop Chaudas is one such dedicate day to focus on beauty.

Globally, the makeup industry declined by 16% in 2020, as per Euromonitor. Once markets reopened, the data noted that signs of recovery were seen and it is expected to grow at a rate of 5.12% between 2021 and 2028.

Similar was reported by make-up outlets and online portals in Indore citing Roop Chaudas. “We have not recovered completely, but the market was literally lit up with customers buying beauty products in bulk,” Shankarlal Kishandas, a businessman working in cosmetics, said.

Another businessman Vasudev Gera said, “The market is recovering, which is a good sign and it has finally seen the much-awaited peak prior to Diwali this year.”

As we celebrate this special of Roop Chaudas on Wednesday this year, here are some essential trends and tips to care for your health and look:

Use lipstick effect wisely

According to the results of a study done by the Harvard Medical School, there is a phenomenon called the “lipstick effect.”

“The lipstick effect is a psychological phenomenon in which wearing cosmetics can make an individual feel a sense of overall enhancement in self-esteem, attitude, and personality and thus perform. However, it is important to understand that we don’t depend on lipstick to feel good, just use it as tool,” psychiatrist Dr Smita Agrawal said.

De-stress, Sleep to boost pretty looking hormone

Women with attractive faces tend to have higher levels of the oestrogen, according to a study published Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Science. “The finding suggests that features such as large eyes and lips are linked to higher fertility and so make women appear more attractive,” endocrinologist Dr Abhyudaya Verma said.

He added that one can improve skin health by getting plenty of sleep, having a balanced diet, exercising regularly, reducing alcohol consumption, and avoiding smoking. “Speaking of stress, managing it is one way to boost the health of your hormonal system, and potentially improve your skin health,” Dr Verma said.

Extra protection for eyes must!

Eyes are the prettiest part of the face, but we often hurt their beauty and vision by not taking basic precautions during Diwali. “Some basic precautionary measures to be taken during bursting crackers include firing them in open spaces; covering your eyes with goggles or tested spectaclesl; and wash your hands a number of times to protect yourself from harmful chemicals,” said ophthalmologist Dr Amit Solanki.

Further, he warned that people wearing contact lenses must remove them while burning fire crackers. “Contact lenses may cause irritation to the eyes if exposed to direct heat for a long time,” Dr Solanki said.

Your own person natural cleanup kit

Blend powder of almond and soybean for dry and normal skin, mix it with honey and apply for 15 minutes or else vitamin E in curd.

Apply oil and ground poppy seeds to moisturize for 15 minutes.

For dry skin pack, apply banana plus milk plus honey for 15 minutes and then wash off with water.

For oily skin, mix aloe vera gel plus pinch baking soda and apply for 10 minutes then wash and lightly moisturizer or apply tomato pulp plus lemon drops for 10 minutes.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 12:51 AM IST