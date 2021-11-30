Madhya Pradesh: Charred body of girl found, murder suspected

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The charred body of a girl was recovered from near a petrol pump in Khajrana area on Monday. Police believe that she was murdered and later her body was dumped here by the killer. The girl could not be identified till the filing of the report.

According to Khajrana police station staff, Dial-100 staff received information about the body lying near Shahid Petrol Pump near Bypass Road. Police found that the upper part of the body was charred. The face of the girl was burnt so that she could not be identified.

A stole was also found tied on her neck so it is believed that she was strangled to death by the killer before setting her on fire. The post-mortem report is awaited to know the cause of death.

Also, the missing reports of the girls between age 17 and 25 at other police stations are also being fetched by the police to identify the deceased. The CCTVs of the area and the road are being checked by the police also.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 12:34 AM IST