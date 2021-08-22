e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 08:38 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Chanda Cheetah Rakhi tied to 10,000 villagers

The department shared information about the cheetah and its introduction in Kuno National Park and how this project will benefit community in future.
Staff Reporter
Chanda Rakhi tied to 10,000 villagers with a vow to protect cheetah coming to MP soon

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Forest Department tied 10,000 Rakhis featuring caricature version of cheetah to members of local communities on Sunday.

With this, the department shared information about the cheetah and its introduction in Kuno National Park and how this project will benefit community in future.

These rakhis are a symbol of communities’ commitment towards successful introduction and protection of cheetahs. Being an important ritual, the Raksha Bandhan brought love and affection among communities towards the cheetahs.

In this way, Chanda sent rakhis and her message to the communities about her arrival in the coming months in Kuno National Park and encourage the communities to welcome and protect her as their own.

