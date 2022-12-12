Madhya Pradesh: Chain snatcher held from Pune, aide on the run in Dhar

Picture for representation

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In a major breakthrough, Dhar police arrested a chain snatcher from Irani Dera in Pune, while search for another accused is underway.

City SP Devendra Singh Dhurve said that the accused was identified as Mohammed alias Don, son of Sahabudine. Search for his aide Safir, involved in the chain snatching and robbery incidents that took place at different places in the district, was underway.

According to information, the duo snatched gold necklace weighing 70gms from a woman returning from a wedding ceremony in Naugaon on December 6. The incident was reported from densely-populated Bandichhed. The entire incident was caught on CCTV. After Dhar, the accused also committed chain snatching in Dhamnad.

On the basis of CCTV footage, Naugaon police have arrested a member of the gang from Pune. A part of the necklace and chain was recovered from him. He was brought on transit remand to Naugaon after permission from Pune court.

For the crime, the miscreants used bikes worth Rs 2.25 lakh.

CSP Dhurve said that after Bandichhed incident, the miscreants escaped towards bus stop in Khalghat village under Dhamnod police station. By the time the information reached the police, the miscreants already crossed Sendhwa and entered Maharashtra.

The team chasing the miscreants went to Maharashtra and with the help of the local police arrested Mohammed alias Don from Irani Dera in Pune.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Cases of theft on rise in Dhar despite police claim