Madhya Pradesh: Chahallum Event Carried Out Successfully In Jaora

Representative Image | FP

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): The main event of the 10-day Chahallum, mourning on fire (Chul) continued till late night on Wednesday here. The local administration and Hussain Tekri Management Committee heaved a sigh of relief as the main event was carried out without any hindrance or problem.

With the entire programme held peacefully, pilgrims started returning to their native places immediately on the next day and as a result there was a heavy rush at both the bus stand and railway station.

On successful completion of the event, SDM Anil Bhana, and CSP Durgesh Armo were felicitated by the office-bearers of the Hussaini Mission and Committee. Sub-district special branch in-charge Devendra Tiwari also had special support in the event.

Afzal Mukadam of Hussaini Mission said that on Thursday, a mourning procession was taken out by the Shiya community, in which there were religious flags along with other symbols. Shiya community members observed mourning on all days. The programme of walking on Chul was also seen going on till 8 in the morning.

