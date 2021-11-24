Madhya Pradesh: Centre approves construction of 24K houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- R

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Centre Government has approved the proposal of constructing around 23,928 houses here in Guna and Sheopur districts of the state, under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- R (PMAY-R).

Ministry of Panchayat and Rural Development has informed that approval has been given to projects comprising of 23,928 houses in the rural areas of Guna and Sheopur district in Madhya Pradesh.

Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development in MP cabinet Mahendra Singh Sisodiya has informed that centre has given a substantial push in the construction work under PMAY-R after the slow pace of work due to Covid-19 outbreak last year. Work has been done expeditiously to provide pucca houses to the homeless people living in the rural areas in these districts.

As per the sources, around 19,166 houses will be constructed in Sheopur district, while 4,762 houses in Guna district as per the proposal. A total of Rs 327 crores has been estimated to be spent on developmental projects. Under the scheme, 4762 houses will be built in Guna district with an estimated cost of Rs 65.23 crore.

In Sheopur district, as many as 19,166 houses will be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 262.57 cr. Under the scheme, housing amount will be given to the beneficiary including MGNREGA scheme.

The move has been a big boon for the large tribal population living in these districts. Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for rural or PMAY-G was created to promise pucca house to every homeless poor in the rural areas.

