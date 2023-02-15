Madhya Pradesh: Central command sailing regatta at Bercha Lake from Thursday | FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The four-day Central Command Sailing Regatta is being conducted at the Berchha Lake under the aegis of Army War College from Thursday.

The event is likely to witness some intense competition between sailing teams from Army War College, Infantry School, Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), Uttar Bharat Area, Madhya Bharat Area, an Infantry Division and Central Command troops.

Notably, the Bercha Lake was made during British rule in 1940 by the British officers to cater for the drinking water requirements of the cantonment. It was made by creating a series of drains and channels for the catchment of rainwater and the lake was constructed in such a manner that the water reached the filtration plant of the army with the force of gravity without the use of any pump.

Central command sailing regatta being held since 2005

Actually, there was no electricity and the only way to get water from such a distant place was the use of gravitational force.

In the 1970s, the lake was developed as a sailing centre in the name of DSOI sailing club. The conduct of the central command sailing regatta was hosted by the Bercha watermanship training area (BWTA) of the Army War College for the first time in April 2005.