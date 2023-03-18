Madhya Pradesh: Central Bureau of Narcotics seizes illicit opium, poppy straw in multiple opreations in Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In continuation of anti-drug operations, Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) officers, Neemuch on the basis of specific intelligence, intercepted three vehicles at Ghasundi turn near Sanwariya Hotel on Neemuch-Nimbahera Road and seized a total of 16 plastic sacks weighing 351.9 kilogram of poppy straw on Friday.

After receiving intelligence that a SUV would be carrying illicit poppy straw from Neemuch to Rajasthan, a team of officers of CBN, Neemuch was formed and dispatched in the early hours on Friday.

The CBN officers intercepted the vehicles and managed to stop them but the vehicle of CBN Officers was blocked by another pickup vehicle of drug traffickers.

The drug traffickers left their vehicles and escaped in the pickup. The vehicles were thoroughly searched and a total of 16 plastic sacks of poppy straw weighing 351.900 kg were recovered. The vehicles were heavily customised for drug trafficking.

The rear seats of the vehicles were removed to carry more drugs and they had black tainted windows so that no one could see what was inside. The recovered poppy straw along with the vehicles have been seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

In another anti-drug operation, on the basis of specific intelligence, officers of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) Neemuch, intercepted an ambulance near Gangrar toll plaza on Chittorgarh-Jaipur Highway and seized a total of 2.070 kg of illicit opium on Friday.

After receiving information that an ambulance having registration number of Rajasthan would be carrying illicit opium from Chittorgarh to Jaipur, a team of officers of CBN, Neemuch was formed and dispatched.

Strict surveillance on the suspected route was kept and after successful identification of vehicle by CBN officers, it was stopped near Gangrar toll plaza on Chittorgarh-Jaipur Highway. On sustained questioning, the occupants of vehicle accepted that illicit opium was present inside the ambulance.

As it was not possible to search the vehicle on the highway due to safety and security issues, it was decided to bring it to the CBN office for thorough search. The ambulance was thoroughly searched and 2.070 kg opium kept in two packets was recovered. The recovered opium along with the ambulance has been seized and two persons have been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

In another operation, officers of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Jaora of Madhya Pradesh unit, intercepted a motorcycle near Shani Mandir, Netawali Mod, Sitamau-Digaon Road, district Mandsaur and recovered 3.050 kilogram of illicit opium on Saturday.

The opium has been seized and one person has been arrested under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Earlier on the basis of specific intelligence, officers of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Garoth of MP unit seized 3.080 kg opium under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985 on March 15 from Baneriya Chauraha, Singoli-Begu Road, tehsil Singoli, Neemuch.