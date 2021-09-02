e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 07:55 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Central Bureau of Narcotics seize 2939 kg Doda Chura from a truck in Neemuch; two arrested

According to information, CBN officials had a tip-off about a truck having the registration number of Rajasthan travelling from Neemuch towards Jodhpur / Barmer via Pratapgarh district.
FP News Service
File Photo

File Photo

Advertisement

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Neemuch arrested two people and seized 2939 kilogram (2.9 tonnes) of poppy straw (Doda chura) from a truck. The market value of seized material worth Rs 47 lakh.

According to information, CBN officials had a tip-off about a truck having the registration number of Rajasthan travelling from Neemuch towards Jodhpur / Barmer via Pratapgarh district.

A team of officials was formed and kept eye on the anticipated route in the early hours of Wednesday.

As soon as the officers spotted a truck matching the description of the suspected vehicle, the team chase and stopped the truck. The driver and other occupant tried to flee from the spot but the officer arrested both of them.

During a search operation, the team found 142 bags stuffed with poppy straw weighing 2.9 tonnes. Team also found 200 bags of fertilizer which was used as a cover cargo to avoid detection of the contraband.

All the 142 bags containing Poppy Straw, 200 fertilizer bags and the truck used for transport were seized under provisions of the NDPS Act 1985. Both of the occupants of the vehicle have confessed to their crime and have been arrested under provisions of the NDPS Act 1985. Further investigation is in progress.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Ruckus created at Sonkatch civil hospital after BMO refuses to conduct post-mortem

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 07:55 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal