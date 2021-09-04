Madhya Pradesh: Central Bank offers loan to farmers from September 4 to 20

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Celebrating the Amrut Mahotsav on the completion of 75 years of independence, Kisan Samridhi Abhiyan is being run in Bhopal zone from September 4 to September 20, 2021 in all branches of Central Bank of India in honour of farmers of the country.

With the aim of making the farmers prosperous, all the branches of this campaign zone will organise a program at the branch level on different dates, in which various types of loan facilities will be made available to the farmers and new customers associated with the bank.

During this farmer-oriented campaign, various branches of Central Bank of India will also provide farmers with Kisan Credit Card, animal husbandry loan, loan for tractor, harvester and sprinkler and loan for other agricultural equipment etc.

This unique initiative for the progress of farmers is being done by the Central Bank of India by running a special campaign, especially in rural and semi-urban branches, where in addition to agricultural loans, home loans and vehicle loans will also be made available to farmers at cheap rates. Not only this, Kisan Credit Card will be issued again on the basis of increased scale of finance of farmers whose agricultural loan has become lapsed.

Under this, Krishak Samridhi Abhiyan is being launched in Indore region in Dhar. In which Krishak Samridhi Camp has been organised for disbursement of loans to the listed farmers of Dhar and nearby branches as per their requirement. In which agricultural loans will be distributed to the farmers according to their eligibility.

Senior regional manager Sampathkumaran informed that under the guidance of field general manager SD Mahurkar, mega loan disbursement camps will be organised in all bank branches of Dhar, Ujjain, Dewas, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani districts for the respect and financial cooperation of the farmers.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 01:01 AM IST