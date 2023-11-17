 Madhya Pradesh: Centenarian Nana Bheel Casts Vote In Barwani
Madhya Pradesh: Centenarian Nana Bheel Casts Vote In Barwani

Barwani, witnessing a significant voter turnout, has become the backdrop for this remarkable feat.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 11:24 PM IST
Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The 116-year-old Nana Bheel cast his vote during the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections in the Pansemal constituency on Friday.

Nana Bheel, recognised as one of the oldest voters, made the journey to booth number 225 in Gawadi village along with his family members to participate in the democratic process.

The spirited centenarian defied age and physical challenges, personally reaching the polling station to exercise his right to vote.

Nana Bheel's commitment to the electoral process serves as an inspiring example, emphasising the importance of civic engagement across all age groups.

As citizens actively participate in shaping the future through the ballot, Nana Bheel's dedication highlights the inclusive nature of the democratic process, welcoming the voices of even the oldest members of the community.

