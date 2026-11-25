Madhya Pradesh Celebrates Guru Nanak Dev’s 557th Prakash Parv With Illuminated Gurudwaras, Devotional Kirtans And Grand Langars | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The 557th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm in Neemuch on Tuesday. Special religious programmes were organised at the Gurudwara near the municipal office and the CRPF Group Centre Gurudwara, where devotees participated in prayers, recitations, Shabad Kirtan and langar.

At the city Gurudwara, the Sri Akhand Path Sahib concluded at 9 am, followed by Shabad Kirtan, Aarti and Ardas. Bhai Sukhdev Singh, Hazuri Ragi from Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, presented devotional hymns. The Gurudwara was illuminated with festive lighting.

At the CRPF Gurudwara, the celebration was jointly organised by the Group Centre, RTC, CTC and CH. The programme concluded with langar, attended by CRPF personnel, their families and city residents.

An unbroken community langar began at 7.30 pm at the city Gurudwara. Special Kirtan, floral showers, prayers and fireworks marked the concluding celebrations at midnight.

Gaur Banjara Samaj organises grand langar

MEGHNAGAR: Gaur Banjara Samaj celebrated the 557th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev with a grand langar behind the government hospital on Tuesday. More than 1,500 devotees participated and received prasad. The langar began at noon and continued until 5 pm.

The regional MLA also visited the venue with supporters, paid obeisance to Guru Nanak Dev and participated in the event.

A Bhajan Sandhya was organised at 8 pm, followed by collective celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary at midnight. The event highlighted the messages of service, equality and social harmony.

Gurudwara illuminated

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BHIKANGAON: Guru Nanak Dev’s Prakash Parv was celebrated with devotion at Gurudwara Sahib in Bhikangaon. The shrine was decorated with colourful lights and flowers.

After the Sehaj Path, the Kirtan began at 11.30 am. Giani Ishwar Singh from Khandwa narrated the story of devotee Prahlad, highlighting unwavering faith and devotion to God.

An Ardas was held at 1 pm, followed by an unbroken community langar that continued until 5 pm, with a large number of devotees participating.

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