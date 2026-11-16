Madhya Pradesh Celebrates Birsa Munda's 151st Birth Anniversary With Grand Rallies, Tribal Dances And Cultural Events Across Districts** | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The district celebrated Tribal Pride Day on Bhagwan Birsa Munda's birth anniversary with a grand rally, cultural performances and various activities. Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria inaugurated the programme by garlanding Birsa Munda's statue.

Tribal dance groups performed in traditional attire as the rally proceeded from Rajwada Chowk to Sandipani Maidan.

Students from three schools presented dance dramas depicting Birsa Munda's life, struggle and contribution to protecting water, forests and land.

Minister Bhuria announced cash prizes for the performing groups and stressed the importance of preserving Tribal traditions. Collector Dr Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat urged young people to follow Birsa Munda's ideals and contribute to social development.

The programme also featured an exhibition on Tribal heritage, distribution of forest rights titles and the release of Geeta Rajendra Mandod's book 'Lok Lay Mein Bhil'.

Officials honoured individuals for their contributions to Tribal rights, Bhili literature and culture, while students received awards under the 'Chhoo Lo Aasman' initiative.

Birsa Munda birth anniversary celebrated

The birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda was celebrated with enthusiasm at Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Jhabua. Former MP Guman Singh Damor, municipality president Kavita Singar and other public representatives paid floral tributes.

Speakers highlighted Birsa Munda's contribution to protecting Tribal identity, culture and rights, urging youth to follow his ideals of courage, self-respect, unity and social upliftment.

Tribal Pride Day celebrated at govt college

PANSEMAL: Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government College celebrated Tribal Pride Day to mark Bhagwan Birsa Munda's birth anniversary, following directives from the state higher education department.

Students and staff also watched the live telecast of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's programme from Dhar district. Principal Prof Sangeeta Bhandari presided over the event. Faculty members, staff and students attended.

Tribal heritage takes centre stage in Bagli

BAGLI: District-level Tribal Pride Day celebrations were held in Bagli on Saturday to mark the 151st birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

The district administration and district panchayat organised the programme, presided over by MLA Murli Bhanvra, with BJP district president Raisingh Sendhav as chief guest.

Guests paid floral tributes to Birsa Munda. Speakers highlighted his struggle against British rule to protect Tribal rights over water, forests and land.

Tribal schoolchildren presented cultural performances showcasing traditional folk art and heritage. Various departments set up stalls to inform visitors about government welfare schemes, while eligible beneficiaries received benefits.

BJP Tribal Front functionaries, local public representatives, senior Tribal community members, administrative officials and students attended the programme.

Forest rights beneficiaries get CM's greetings at Niwali event

SENDHWA: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav virtually addressed the main Tribal Pride Day event in Niwali town, Barwani district, marking the 151st birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Urban administration minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Hemant Khandelwal were present.

Yadav said the state government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to Tribal honour and development, expanding education, health, employment, agriculture and irrigation in Tribal areas. He also recalled Tantya Mama, Bhima Nayak, Raghunath Shah, Shankar Shah and Rani Durgavati as invaluable heritage.

He interacted virtually with Community Forest Rights beneficiaries Berasia Mangla (Borkund) and Maniram Nanala (Dabri), noting these rights were given to the district's Tribals for the first time. Akarbhai Dhansingh of Amjhiri, who received 2.5 hectares under an Individual Forest Rights Certificate, was also congratulated.

In-charge minister Dr Gautam Tetwal, MLA Shyam Barde, ex-MP Dr Sumer Singh Solanki and municipal council president Taruna Sisodiya unveiled Birsa Munda's statue. Students and villagers from Samkharki performed Tribal songs and the 'Mor Pankhi' dance. Collector Jayati Singh attended.

Celebration in Chachariya

SENDHWA: Birsa Munda's birth anniversary was celebrated in Chachariya village with a drum-and-cymbal Tribal rally. National Scheduled Tribe Commission chairman Antar Singh Arya and BJP national general secretary and MP Gajendra Singh Patel attended.

Arya spoke of serving Tribals; Patel highlighted BJP's honouring of Tribal heroes and welfare schemes. Commission officials explained its work. Local leaders and villagers participated.

MLA Chhaya More dances at Pandhana celebration

KHANDWA: National Tribal Pride Day, marking Bhagwan Birsa Munda's 151st birth anniversary, was celebrated in Pandhana with a grand procession from the district panchayat campus via Gandhi Chowk and the bus stand to the high school. Participants in traditional attire carried bows and arrows and danced to drums and 'mandal'.

Pandhana MLA Chhaya More joined in Tribal dress and jewellery, holding a bow and arrow and dancing with women and youth. Tribal representatives and village heads were honoured.

Addressing the gathering, More called Birsa Munda a national pride and urged preserving Tribal culture, water, forest and land. BJP district president Rajpal Singh Tomar and others attended.

BJP Tribes Front holds kalash yatra

MANDSAUR: The BJP Scheduled Tribes Front, Mandsaur, celebrated Bhagwan Birsa Munda's 151st birth anniversary on Tribal Pride Day with a grand 'Kalash Yatra'.

District president Rajesh Dixit, state spokesperson Yashpal Singh Sisodia, zila panchayat president Durga Patidar, municipal president Ramadevi Gurjar and many office-bearers attended. Speakers recalled Birsa Munda's struggle against British rule and resolved to spread his message of patriotism.