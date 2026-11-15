Indore Municipal Commissioner Cracks Down On Sanitation Negligence, Orders Salary Cuts And ₹50,000 Fines On NGOs | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal has ordered strict disciplinary action against municipal employees and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for negligence in sanitation work following inspections across various zones and wards on Saturday.

At Annapurna Shiv Temple Garden in Zone 21, the Commissioner ordered a seven-day salary deduction for Garden Supervisor Saurabh Sharma and termination of sanitation worker Kushal Kamle. He also ordered an explanation notice to be issued to NGO representative Rahul Verma.

During an inspection from Sapna-Sangeeta to Bhanwarkuan, the Commissioner ordered a one-day salary deduction for electrical sub-engineer Lokesh Mehta after streetlights were found switched on during the day.

Four penalties were imposed on NGOs for poor sanitation and inadequate supervision. Basics Municipal Waste Ventures Ltd was penalised Rs10,000 in Mahawar Nagar, Zone 15, and Rs 20,000 behind the pond on Annapurna Road, Zone 21. Feedback Foundation Charitable Trust was penalised Rs 10,000 on Sapna-Sangeeta Main Road, while Muse Study Education Society faced a Rs 10,000 penalty in the Lalbagh Palace, Dhobighat and Roopram Nagar areas.

The Commissioner also ordered salary deductions for five sanitation inspectors (CSIs) and five ward supervisors (darogas). Darogas Praveen Khare, Dinesh Adival, Naveen Chauhan, Anju Reel and Vikas Matto will face three-day salary deductions each. CSIs Shivendra Singh Sikarwar, Shyam Mandekar, Pankaj Dhaulpure and Abhishek Tiwari will face two-day salary deductions each, while in-charge CSI Manish Chandra Singh will face a three-day deduction.

Singhal directed officials, ward supervisors and NGOs to ensure regular inspections, effective supervision and cleaning as per designated beats, warning that negligence would not be tolerated.