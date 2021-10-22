Madhya Pradesh: CBSE Term I exams starting on November 16, schools plan mock tests prior to first-term exams

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Board of Secondary Education Term I examinations are starting on November 16, 2021. Schools in Indore are all set to conduct the term examination and find it beneficial for students. In discussions with Free Press, Indore, Sahodaya complex of CBSE schools chairman UK Jha shared details about the conduct of the examinations and how various preparations are being put in place.

Mock Test before Diwali

Schools are planning to conduct mock tests for students prior to first-term examinations. For this exercise, observers will come from other schools. The tests will be conducted on the pattern of CBSE and with the use of OMR sheets in schools.

To provide a realistic atmosphere and experience, many schools are all set to begin the mock tests for students. They will be held before Diwali.

The mock tests will be conducted in the same school in which the student attends regular classes. This time, even the board exam will be held in the usual school instead of being held at another centre.

This is being done so that the Covid-19 infection does not spread due to introduction of new centres and unnecessary travel. In these tests where the usual schools will be the examination centres, observers will be from other schools so that the examination can be conducted in a fair manner.

Only 12 students to the room

Only 12 students will be able to sit in one classroom to maintain social distancing during the tests. Schools will be allowed to conduct classes only after all the students have been accommodated with only 12 in each classroom.

Apart from this, if the school wants to, the board will be able to hold classes of other batched between 8 am and 11.30 am, even before the start of the test.

School to download OMR sheet

The OMR sheet will be downloaded from the cloud. After this, the board examination will be conducted by the school by getting them printed.

To ensure that there is no chance of cheating, the question paper will be provided to the school on the same day. Further, schools must print it right before the examination starts.

The evaluation of the paper will be done from 1.30 pm to 5.00 pm on the same day that the test is conducted. The OMR sheet has to be submitted under the supervision of an observer before this allotted time.

Option to change answer

The answer can be changed in OMR. Most of the options in OMR cannot be changed after they are selected. But the CBSE is also giving students the facility to make changes in the Term I examination. If the student makes a wrong choice from out of A, B, C and D, the student can change the answer by writing ‘Option and Answer’ in the sheet.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Temple chariot of Karnataka at IGRMS

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 11:19 AM IST