 Madhya Pradesh: CBN Neemuch Seizes 235 Plastic Bags Of Poppy Straw
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 10:51 PM IST
article-image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In continuance of anti-drug operations, on the basis of specific intelligence, officers of central bureau of narcotics (CBN), Neemuch intercepted a truck at Biratiya Kalan toll plaza, on Jodhpur-Jaipur highway, tehsil- Jaitaran, district - Pali (Rajasthan) and seized 235 plastic bags of poppy husk weighing 4700.160 kgs (including 141.4 kgs of CPS poppy straw) on 07.10.2023.

After receiving specific intelligence that a truck having a registration number of Rajasthan would be carrying huge quantity of poppy husk, a team of officers of CBN, Neemuch was formed and dispatched on October 6.

Strict surveillance on the suspected route was kept and after successful identification of the vehicle by CBN officers, the truck was intercepted at Biratiya Kalan toll plaza on Jodhpur-Jaipur highway, tehsil- Jaitaran, district-Pali in Rajasthan.

On sustained questioning, the driver revealed that illicit poppy husk was loaded in the truck. Since it was not possible to search the truck on the highway owing to security reasons, it was brought to the CBN office.

The truck was thoroughly searched and a total of 235 plastic bags of poppy husk weighing 4700.160 kg were recovered.

After completion of legal formalities, the recovered poppy husk along with the truck has been seized and one person has been arrested under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

article-image

