Madhya Pradesh: CBN continues anti-drug operations in Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In continuance of anti-drug operations, officers of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Neemuch acting on a specific intelligence conducted a search at a suspected house in Dulakheda village of Neemuch district and recovered four kilograms opium and 154.9 kilograms poppy straw.

After completion of legal formalities, the recovered Opium and Poppy Straw have been seized and one person has been arrested under relevant provisions of NDPS Act, 1985.

In another operation officers of CBN Delhi made seizure of 1,02,42,652 (one crore two lakh forty two thousand six hundred fifty two) tablets and capsules of Psychotropic Drugs including 44,55,600 (forty four lakh fifty five thousand six hundred) tablets of Alprazolam and 57,87,052 (fifty seven lakh eighty seven thousand fifty two) capsules of Tramadol.

In follow up operation, CBN Delhi made the biggest seizure till date by CBN. During course of investigation, it came to notice that a huge consignment of NDPS Drugs is to be diverted into illicit market.

Accordingly, surveillance on the said consignment was kept and the Preventive team of CBN, New Delhi and Drug Department, Gujarat raided and seized the banned drug from the premises of the transporter in Ahmedabad. Further investigation is under progress.