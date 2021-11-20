Madhya Pradesh: Cattle dung logs to be used for cremation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cattle dung which is found in abundance will now be converted into cylindrical logs and used in crematoriums of the city. The plan is expected to reduce the consumption of wood and also become a source of income for many in rural areas.

The initiative has been launched by Vishwa Hindu Parishad who will supply the necessary machines at the crematoriums, and they are closely working with the IMC for implementing the project.

IMC additional commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar carried out a survey of Panchkuiya Muktidham on Friday to study the feasibility of the project. "The project is in its initial stage," Rajangaonkar said.

Tannu Sharma, Indore division coordinator of Bajrang Dal said, “VHP's senior member Girdhari Lal Kumawat is leading the initiative in Malwa region, and I am looking after the project in the city."

He said that this initiative is mainly for the poor, who often find it hard to pay for the wood which can cost up to Rs 4,000. “The cattle dung logs will cost around Rs 9 per kg which is much lower than the price of wood and it will cost between Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 to cremate a body with cattle dung logs," Sharma said.

“We plan to launch the project by the end of this year, and we will buy the necessary machinery soon. The machine for making the logs will be set up in one place and the logs will be supplied to the crematoriums from the factory. Initially, they will be supplied at Panchkuian crematorium and at Meghdoot Nagar crematorium. We are awaiting the IMC's nod,” Sharma said.

Cow's importance will also increase

Sharma said that there are many farmers who sell non-lactating cows and bullocks, and they are slaughtered for meat. But now farmers will have an incentive to keep the cow.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 12:54 AM IST