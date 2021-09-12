Madhya Pradesh: Cases in Ratlam touch 260, 33 under treatment

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Dengue outbreak continues to wreak havoc in Ratlam with total cases touching 260 on Saturday.

A total of 33 patients are still under treatment across various health facilities in the district, sources claimed.

During a meeting here the district administration decided to distribute 1 lakh pamphlets to create awareness on dengue among the locals.

MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey, MLA Dilip Makwana, district collector Kumar Purshottam, former corporators and district administration attended the meet.

To curb the outbreak platelets testing facility will be started in every Sub-Health Centre and Civil Hospital.

Anganwadi workers will distribute and read information provided in the pamphlet.

For Ratlam city four teams comprising Municipal Corporation, Revenue and Malaria department employees have been constituted to control dengue menace.

Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana said that in Namli and Dhamnod doctors should be posted with adequate quantity of medicines.

Bring back aphaeresis machine: MLA to admin

Jaora MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey laid stress on the need of making available aphaeresis machine at District hospital here. He said that this machine was made available in 2016 at the district hospital here but later it was sent to MY Hospital, Indore. He said that it should be brought and license process, appointment of pathologist for operating the machine should be completed. Collector Kumar Purshottam said that within two months license process would be completed and aphaeresis machine will be brought at district hospital.

Vaccination

District collector Kumar Purshottam said that 95 % locals have received first dose of anti-Covid vaccine in Ratlam city. Ratlam district is at 7th spot in the state in terms of vaccination target. Two months ago it was on 32nd place. Voter lists is being used to vaccinate the rest, he added.

