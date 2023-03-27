Madhya Pradesh: Cases against politicians should be tried in fast track courts, says Ashwini Upadhyay

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Noted Supreme Court lawyer and an eminent public speaker on nationalistic issues Ashwini Upadhyay said that the cases against the politicians should be tried in fast track courts because they are in habit of getting VIP treatment during visit to temples and airports.

When MP, MLA and other leaders get VIP facility in the temples, airport, bus, train etc, then there should also be a fast track court for initiating action against them so that the hearing is done at the earliest and justice is delivered in time, said Upadhyay while delivering a lecture session organized by Ambedkar Vichar Manch at JG Higher Secondary School, Mhow on Saturday evening.

He stressed on the need for every countryman to remain united in the present times saying that some leaders of the country do politics only for two things, either for votes or for notes. “Once elected as a leader, a politician earns for their lifetime. But for the past few years it is being seen that membership of a elected political leader is cancelled immediately from Parliament/Assembly if allegations against them are proved correct in the court of law and this is a big a big victory for us,” said Upadhyay, who was the as keynote speaker at the lecture organised on topic ‘Parliamentary Blunders’.

MPs and MLAs are responsible for making the laws for the country, but due to lack of knowledge, they are unable to fulfill their responsibility, so why should such public representatives not be rejected, he further added. The apex court lawyer said that when educational qualification is fixed for becoming a peon, a clerk, then it is equally important to have educational qualification to become an MLA and MP. These days, society and citizens are being divided in the name of casteism in the country, for this crores of funding is being done from abroad, if this is checked then casteism and corruption will come to an end, said Upadhyay.

Office bearers of the Ambedkar Vichar Manch, a large number of people attended the seminar.