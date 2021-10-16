Madhya Pradesh: Case against mother, sonfor obstructing IMC drive

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A case was registered on Friday against a mother and son for interfering in the IMC's encroachment removal drive being held at Gulmarg Colony.

Deputy commissioner Lata Agarwal said that as per the instructions of commissioner Pratibha Pal, instructions were given to clear the road of Gulmarg Pride Building in Gulmarg Colony.

She said that during the removal drive of the encroachment of Gulmarg Pride Building in Gulmarg Colony, accused Jaideep Bijli and his mother behaved indecently with the corporation officials. They obstructed the removal drive.

On the complaint of IMC officials, a case was registered against Jaideep Bijli and his mother under section 353, 506, 34 of IPC at Palasia police station.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh varsity discovers chocolate for cattle to improve milk production

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 03:04 AM IST