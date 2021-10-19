Madhya Pradesh: Case against land shark Madda, others for Rs 750 cr land fraud

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A case was registered on Monday at Khajrana police station against the land shark Deepak Madda and four others for fraud of 11.942 hectares (29 acres) of land worth more than Rs 750 crore.

Police said that case has been registered against the accused Deepak Madda, Dilawar Patel, Sohrab Patel, Islam Patel and Zakir for land fraud.

Police said that a complaint was received against the accused Soharab and Islam for selling the land of Nyay Nagar Society to Trishla House Construction Co-operative Society in an unlawful manner. Similarly, a complaint was registered against Deepak Madda on the complaint of Gajendra Girdharilal, the president of Trishala Grah Nirman Sahkari Society.

Police said that accused Dilawar, Sohrab and Islam had illegally sold 15.813-acre land owned by Niyay Nagar Employees Co-operative Society to Trishla House Construction Co-operative Society as a result of which the rightful members of Nyay Nagar could not get their plots.

Administration declares it as govt land

Additional collector Abhay Bedekar has directed the tehsildar to register the entire 11.942 hectares land as government land and take possession of it.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 01:32 AM IST