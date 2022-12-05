Madhya Pradesh: Car with 34 cartons of illicit liquor seized in Rajpur

FP Photo |

Rajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A car carrying 34 cartons of illicit liquor was seized by Rajpur police station in-charge Yashwant Barole and his team. The action was undertaken under the drug de-addiction drive led by Barwani SP Deepak Kumar Shukla. As per Barole, a white Skoda car (MH 04 DN 7239), stuffed with 29 boxes of beer and five boxes of country-made liquor was headed towards Rajpur from Indarpur village in Barwani. Acting on a tip-off, Barole and his team confiscated the vehicle near the Limbai canal. The driver however managed to escape from the scene taking advantage of roadside bushes. The liquor seized is worth Rs 5,84,600. A case under Section 34 (2) of the Excise Act was registered against the unknown driver.