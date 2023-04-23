Madhya Pradesh: Car turns turtle, five of family hurt in Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Five persons, including a minor were injured after the car in which they were travelling in overturned on Petlawad Road near Lilikhedi village, about 10-kilometre from Badnawar tehsil headquarters in Dhar district. One seven-month child who was in the car had a close shave. All the injured were first taken to Badnawar and later they were referred to Indore. In the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that all the injured were heading towards their native place in Rajgarh village after attending a family function in Badnawar.

The injured includes, Vinodkumar Jain Guglia (60), his wife Rekhabai (55), son Virat (40), his wife Apoorva (35) and son Daksh (7). They sustained head injuries and fractures, while Daksh suffered injury in the eye and his leg was fractured. As soon as the information was received, 108 Ambulance rushed to the spot and brought the injured to Badnawar Civil Hospital.

