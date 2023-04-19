Madhya Pradesh: Car rams into a truck on Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway, gets dragged for nearly 100 meters; 3 killed

FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A pall of gloom has descended Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district as three persons who died in a road accident were cremated at Sardarpur crematorium together on Tuesday evening.

Pratham, (27), councillor from Ward No 7 in Sardarpur municipal council, Akshay (27), both residents of Sardarpur and Sandeep (28), a resident of Dalpura village in Rajgarh were killed on the spot after a car in which they were travelling rammed into a multi-axle-truck on Indore-Ahmedabad national highway in Dhar district in the wee hours on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a day after the accident, video footage of the tragic incident and how a multi-axle-truck dragged a car upto 100 meters went viral.

In the CCTV footage, it was clearly seen that the collision occurred at 3.33 am on Tuesday after a Swift car travelling at nearly 120 kilometres per hour rammed into a truck crossing the speed breaker at a modest pace. Though the truck's speed was reduced after the impact, it pulled the car up to 50 feet.

At the same moment, a police constable sitting in the nearby police vehicle is sprinting after the truck, anticipating that someone is still alive in the car.

After this heart-wrenching CCTV footage went viral on social media, many speculations are being made.

Denied to join dinner, otherwise we are dead: Friends

Two friends of the deceased, Shubham Patidar and Ajay Patidar, both residents of Phoolgavdi, sharing their last meeting with a trio who lost their three friends said, they all met one last time at Phoolgavdi four-lane at around 1 am. All three deceased came there in the car, which later met a fatal accident.

We all sat together and talked while drinking sugarcane juice there. Then they ask us to join them for dinner. Singh, Ajay was not hungry, so we refused to join them and return to our home in Phoolgavdi, while all three Pratham, Akshay, and Sandeep went to eat food, Shubham said.

Maybe if we had gone to take dinner with them, we too would not have survived. The distance from Sardarpur to Phoolgavdi four-lane is only three kilometres, Shubha and Ajay added at the crematorium during the cremation.

